Insects & birds take flight in new sculpture exhibit at Leu Gardens

ORLANDO, Fla. — Experience a new metal and sculpture outdoor exhibit at Harry P. Leu Gardens.

Glass in Flight 2, created by sculptor Alex Heveri, features 28 pieces of art with hand-crafted insects and birds.

The large colored glass will filter in sunlight to show motion and the beauty of nature.

Children can also find special butterflies throughout the Gardens.

Guests can see the exhibit through May 5 with general admission.

Read: Are you ready for it? Swifties can come out to Orlando’s yoga festival next month

Glass in Flight 2 at Leu Gardens Glass in Flight 2, created by sculptor Alex Heveri, features 28 pieces of art with hand-crafted insects and birds. (Harry P. Leu Gardens/Harry P. Leu Gardens)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group