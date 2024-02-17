Are you ready for it? Swifties can come out to Orlando’s yoga festival next month

ORLANDO, Fla. — People can enter their yoga era at an upcoming festival in Orlando.

Create a blank space in your mind and body at the 10th annual It’s Just Yoga Health and Fitness Festival at Lake Eola on Sunday, Mar. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It doesn’t matter what your favorite style of yoga is or if you’re not feeling “fearless.” Yogis of all levels and disciplines are welcome to attend.

Central Florida yoga instructors will be at the festival teaching donation-based classes.

Local studio owner Stephanie Peterson of Tribe Yoga will teach a new class called “Are you Ready for It”- Taylor Swift Yoga Flow, among other classes at the event.

The day of yoga benefits New Hope for Kids.

There will also be a marketplace for people to sample products and see the latest trends in health and wellness.

