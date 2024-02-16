Robot dogs, AI & asteroids: Orlando Science Center hosts Spark STEM Fest

ORLANDO, Fla. — Spark imagination and curiosity this weekend at the Orlando Science Center.

OSC’s Spark STEM Fest, presented by the UCF Office of Research, celebrates science and discovery with various activities for the whole family.

There will be hands-on experiences, meeting field professionals at panels and other exciting shows on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Spark STEM Fest highlights science, technology, engineering and math topics, from robotics to animation.

“Science Bob” Pflugfelder will also perform experiments at live shows for an additional price.

You can also enjoy foam explosions, experience moving image projections, check out the Navy’s underwater technology, speak to animal ambassadors and see shark dissections with marine biologists.

Here are some of the other event attractions:

Encounter TapeMeasure the Robot Dog : Meet the newest member of UCF’s School of Modeling, Simulation and Training - TapeMeasure the Robot Dog. This event is only on Saturday.

: Meet the newest member of UCF’s School of Modeling, Simulation and Training - TapeMeasure the Robot Dog. This event is only on Saturday. Meet Savannah Boan, the Queen of Gators : Boan, the Crocodilian Enrichment Coordinator at Gatorland, will show off fossils and alligators. This will only be on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

: Boan, the Crocodilian Enrichment Coordinator at Gatorland, will show off fossils and alligators. This will only be on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. AI in Architecture : See artificial intelligence tools in this workshop from Black Architects in the Making. This workshop is only available on Saturday at 10:30 a.m., 12:15 pm. and 2 p.m.

: See artificial intelligence tools in this workshop from Black Architects in the Making. This workshop is only available on Saturday at 10:30 a.m., 12:15 pm. and 2 p.m. Flip Out Over Physics : WeFlip will perform their Acrobat Science Live Variety Show.

: WeFlip will perform their Acrobat Science Live Variety Show. It’s All About Space: Meet UCF’s Florida Space Institute representatives and examine samples from asteroids, meteors and other astronomical phenomena.

Adults looking for after-hours fun can attend Science Night Live on Saturday from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. This is a separate event.

Click here for Spark STEM Fest ticket information.

