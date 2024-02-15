Current and incoming UCF students should complete the FAFSA by February 15th

FLORIDA — A long-awaited, shorter version of the college financial aid form known as the FAFSA is available for the 2024-25 school year. The new form aims to simplify the process of applying for college aid.

“It is often considered the first step for students and families to determine the type of aid for which they qualify,” Karemah Manselle, the Interim Director of Student Financial Assistance at UCF, said.

Not only is this a chance to apply for federal assistance but many states and colleges also base their own financial aid on the form.

There are some changes to the application for the upcoming year.

“The 2024-2025 FAFSA has been coined Better FAFSA Better Future,” Manselle said. “It is a more streamlined FAFSA process allowing students and families to complete the FAFSA in a more timely manner.”

More streamlined and fewer questions have some families completing the form that used to take an hour in now, about 20 minutes.

Manselle said prospective and current UCF students should complete the form on February 15th for the university’s priority filing date.

“Filing early each and every year positions students for the best financial aid package,” Manselle said.

This is not a hard deadline, but Manselle does not encourage students to wait until the last minute. The application is open through June 30th, 2025.

“Higher education is a great opportunity for many students,” Manselle said. “Finances are seen as a barrier. The FAFSA opens up the door to see what is available to help you manage the financial aspect of pursuing a degree.”

UCF:

UCF will visit Colonial High School February 15th and Winter Springs High School on February 29th to help those students and families with the application.

VALENCIA:

Valencia College has an upcoming FAFSA completion event February 16th on the Osceola Campus and February 19th at East, West, and Downtown campuses.

SEMINOLE STATE COLLEGE:

SSC will host FAFSA information sessions later this spring.

