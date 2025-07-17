1 hospitalized following Orange County house fire

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A house fire in Pine Hills sent one person to the hospital Wednesday night.

Firefighters said they arrived at the home on Meridian Way near Robbins Avenue and found flames shooting from the roof.

Firefighters made entry into the house and located a patient inside.

That person was taken to a hospital, Orange County Fire Rescue told Channel 9. The extent of their injuries was not available.

OCFR said the State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

