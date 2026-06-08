Orlando’s median rent soars, pricing residents out of Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The high cost of renting a home is currently pricing residents out of Florida, with a new analysis by Consumer Affairs highlighting Orlando’s median rent exceeding $1,900.

The median rent in Orlando is more than $1,900, which is $250 higher than Florida’s state median rent, according to the Consumer Affairs analysis.

Local lawmakers report having spent years attempting to pass legislation designed to protect renters from high prices.

Without changes, critics of the current housing landscape contend that these high housing costs will threaten Florida’s future.

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