Orange County cancels contract with lobbying firm GrayRobinson

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Government said Thursday that it has terminated its contract with lobbying firm GrayRobinson.

The firm represents the county’s interests in Tallahassee.

Channel 9 learned a lobbyist with the firm helped draft a bill that would have made it more difficult for the county to cut funding for Visit Orlando.

