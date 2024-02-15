Orange County cancels contract with lobbying firm GrayRobinson

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Government said Thursday that it has terminated its contract with lobbying firm GrayRobinson.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The firm represents the county’s interests in Tallahassee.
Channel 9 learned a lobbyist with the firm helped draft a bill that would have made it more difficult for the county to cut funding for Visit Orlando.
Read: Visit Orlando faces audit after county commissioners cut funding last month
Channel 9 is gathering more details on this decision and its effect.
Watch a live, updated report on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 5.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
Read: State senator seeks to prevent Orange County commissioners from slashing Visit Orlando’s funding
©2024 Cox Media Group