State senator seeks to prevent Orange County commissioners from slashing Visit Orlando’s funding

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new proposal would require more commissioners to agree to a funding cut for the agency.

Democratic State Sen. Linda Stewart filed Senate bill 1594, which would require at least two-thirds of the BCC to approve cutting Tourist Development Tax funding to a “county destination marketing organization that receives fewer than 40% of all TDT funds.”

The bill is a direct response to a November meeting during which commissioners agreed to cut Visit Orlando’s TDT funding.

Some commissioners floated the idea of slashing the organization’s funding by up to $37 million.

Hundreds of millions of dollars brought in by taxes on tourism is money that some say could go to critical needs, including housing.

In 2023, Visit Orlando received almost one-third of county collections of the hotel tax, totaling about $107 million.

That is almost double what the group received in 2018 and larger than the $80 million Florida allocates to tourism for the entire state.

Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe said the organization’s funding should be cut so the county can use that money to fund other important projects.

“We’re talking about a minimal adjustment,” she said. “They’ve received a 68.9% increase over the last three to four years. That is tremendous aid -- over $100 million. And, like I said, when you think that we’re spending more on marketing than transportation, than housing -- this is not balanced.”

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings stressed that TDT dollars are locally generated.

“As a result of that, I think the appropriate decision making authority should be with the local Board of County Commissioners,” he said. “I don’t know whether it’s an entirely appropriate bill.”

Visit Orlando declined to comment on the bill.

Commissioners said they plan to vote on the agency’s funding Jan. 23.

