Popular Miami bakery is expanding including two new Central Florida locations

ORLANDO, Fla. — Vicky Bakery, a family-owned bakery with more than 20 locations in South Florida is expanding across the state including two new locations in Central Florida.

In 1972 owners Anontio and Gelasia Cao met and fell in love while working at a cafe in Cuba.

Read: Orlando’s 2nd Raising Cane’s location is now open

After migrating to Miami they would go on to open the first Vicky Bakery.

“I started making pastries here the way I made them in Cuba, and they’ve been incredibly successful,” Antonio said. “To this day, we haven’t changed the recipe, and to this day it continues to be one of the better pastries that my clients say they have eaten.”

Read: Local eatery updates menu with $100 baked potato and more

Vicky Bakery has remained a family business, Antonio and Gelasia’s children have expanded the bakery’s reach to 23 different locations in South Florida, with plans to continue expanding.

The new Orlando locations will be 4556 S Semoran Boulevard and 1455 West Fairbanks Avenue in Winter Park, where you will discover everything from cakes to cafecitos, to sandwiches and pastelitos.

Read: Crash tears car in two, witnesses blame young driver

Vicky Bakery is having a hiring event for the Semoran location, more information on the event is located here:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group