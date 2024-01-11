Crash tears car in two, witnesses blame young driver

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was lucky to survive a crash Wednesday morning that broke her car in half.

Troopers and witnesses said the 65-year-old driver was trying to make a left turn on Mott Avenue from Orange Blossom Trail, when a 19-year-old from Orlando smashed into her.

Witnesses said the younger driver accelerated when he saw the woman trying to turn, clipping her car.

The front half of the woman’s car flipped over, trapping her inside, while the rear half of the vehicle flew through a fence 100 feet away, landing on an empty lot.

Witnesses said the man came to a stop and walked out of his car.

Troopers said both drivers were taken to the hospital for evaluation, and both were alert and speaking.

They said the crash was under investigation, and while they didn’t place blame, they said the young driver was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Workers and residents close to the intersection said it averaged one serious crash per month, and called on FDOT to make a change to prevent future incidents.

