Documents detail FBI investigation over Capitol riot arrests

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Three Central Florida residents have joined the list of nearly 100 Floridians who have been arrested in connection to the Capitol riots.

Jonathon Pollock, Olivia Pollock and Joseph Hutchinson III were arrested at a ranch in Groveland Saturday over their alleged participation in the Capitol insurrection.

They are being held in Marion County Jail.

Arrest documents show Jonathon Pollock is facing the most charges out of the group.

He was pictured on the documents in a ballistic-plate carrier vest, along with green kneepads and brown tactical gloves.

He’s accused of punching two in the face, kneeing a police officer, dragging an officer downstairs, charging at law enforcement with a flagpole, grabbing an officer’s neck and pinning them to the ground and ramming a police shield to an officer.

Documents show he originally called off work to travel to D.C. with his family, then upon returning -- the affidavit said, “he used his cell phone to show photos of himself at the capitol...and to brag to his coworkers about having been on the news.”

The FBI spoke to former coworkers of his to identify him from the images.

Then the search began.

He evaded authorities for years despite the FBI offering thousands of dollars for details on his whereabouts.

Olivia Pollock has pleaded not guilty.

She’s set to go to trial last March on federal charges for a coordinated attack assaulting an officer, but she didn’t show up to court.

Documents show Hutchinson was identified by law enforcement because he worked at the Pollock’s family gun shop there.

Hutchinson is also facing assault charges for that coordinated attack.

He’s pled not guilty.

Jonathon Pollock has yet to enter a formal plea.

All three are expected to appear in federal court over in Ocala on Monday.

More than 700 people have pled guilty so far to federal charges connected to the Capitol riots, including 200 who admitted to felonies.

More than 80 people are still wanted for acts of violence at the capitol, including Joshua Doolin and Michael Perkins, who were named in association with the above three in their charging affidavits.

