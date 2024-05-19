Florida is best state to invest in short-term rentals. Here’s how Orlando ranks against US cities

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

It’s been about 17 years since Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) launched in San Francisco and, while the then-startup didn’t invent short-term rentals, it seems fair to say it forever altered the marketplace for them.

The growth of the short-term rental marketplace is especially felt in tourist-rich Florida — which can be an opportunity for investors. So suggests a new study from St. Louis-based real estate data company Clever and North Carolina-based short-term rental investment platform Rabbu.com.

The May 6 report says Florida is the best state to invest in short-term rentals. It goes even further, identifying the top markets in the nation, and four of the top five are Sunshine State cities — including Orlando, which is ranked the No. 2 city to invest in short-term rentals.

