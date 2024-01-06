Runners gearing up for Sunday’s 2024 Walt Disney World Marathon

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The rain couldn’t completely damper on Saturday morning’s 2024 Walt Disney World Half Marathon.

RunDisney made some changes to ensure participants would avoid the worst of the weather.

Saturday’s course was modified from 13.1 miles to about 7 miles. The race was also rescheduled to start 15 minutes earlier so, runners took off at 4:45 a.m. instead of 5 a.m.

Alicia Albert, a race director for runDisney, said they do what they must so events run smoothly.

“It’s amazing how everyone comes together to make this all happen,” Albert said.

Read: Channel 9 anchor runs in 10K, Disney Marathon Weekend continues

Even with some bumps in the road on Saturday, the race to the finish line isn’t slowing down for Sunday’s marathon.

Race directors say more than 12,000 participants will travel across 26.2 miles over all four parks. Runners will take off at 5 a.m.

Channel 9 spoke with participants who ran the 10k Friday and are planning to run the marathon as well on Sunday.

Read: Orlando runner wins Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon 2nd time in a row

Disney Marathon Weekend 10K Many are resting from Friday’s 10K run, which took the course through EPCOT, the Yacht and Beach Club and other Boardwalk Resorts. (WFTV/WFTV)

John Napoli is a competitive runner here from Colorado. He’s been participating in runDisney events for ten years and said the races allow him to enjoy running.

“It’s just fun,” Napoli said. “This is a chance to just come out here and have fun and enjoy the races.”

Haley Chura traveled from Montana for her first-ever runDisney event. She said she is trying to put her best foot forward for all of this weekend’s races.

“I’m trying to pace myself but also enjoy the parks and enjoy the experience,” Chura said. “It’s January; I’m in Florida; I have to just enjoy it.”

Channel 9 will bring you live coverage of Sunday’s Walt Disney World Marathon starting at 5 a.m.

Read: How Olympic marathon trials will impact downtown Orlando roads

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group