Channel 9 anchor runs in 10K, Disney Marathon Weekend continues

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Thousands of runners crossed the finish line as part of this year’s Disney’s Marathon Weekend.

Many are resting from Friday’s 10K run, which took the course through EPCOT, the Yacht and Beach Club and other Boardwalk Resorts.

John Napoli, a runner from Colorado, said he has been running in Disney’s Marathon Weekend for a decade.

Runners, including Channel 9 anchor Daralene Jones, picked up their Chip ‘n Dale medals at the end of the race.

The half marathon will be early Saturday morning, followed by the marathon on Sunday.

RunDisney said the course will be modified due to the threat of severe weather. Runners can check runDisney’s social media for updates on race information.

Officials expect runners to be off the course by 8 a.m. before any chances of lightning.

The half marathon will start 15 minutes early at 4:45 a.m.

Disney Marathon Weekend 10K (WFTV/WFTV)

