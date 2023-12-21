How Olympic marathon trials will impact downtown Orlando roads

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials — Marathon will close multiple downtown roads during Feb. 3.

Greater Orlando Sports Commission has mailed out a road closure map to multiple businesses and residents who are located along the course. The event, which starts Feb. 3 at 10 a.m., will include one 2.2-mile loop and three 8-mile loops.

Roughly 60,000 to 100,000 spectators are expected to be along the race course. The race will include 350 runners who are being considered for the U.S. Olympic marathon teams for men and women at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Read: Orange County SWAT team members bullied bar patron, drank & drove agency vehicles

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

SEE: Mascots for Paris 2024 Olympics revealed The Phrygian cap is associated with liberty and inclusivity. (NCD)





©2023 Cox Media Group