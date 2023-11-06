Orlando runner wins Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon 2nd time in a row

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — An Orlando runner cooked up a win for the second time in the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon on Sunday.

Ian Bordelon crossed the finish line of the 13.1-mile race in 1 hour, 11 minutes and 38 seconds for the second straight year.

“Yeah, it’s a blast,” Bordelon said. “You train really hard. And so, to come to an event like this where you can kind of relax a little bit and let loose and have a little bit of fun with all the other runners here, it’s a blast and a blessing to be able to finish first.”

Sunday’s race was themed around the Disney animated film “Encanto,” and the course traveled through EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and back to EPCOT.

The top female finisher, Renee Kearns from Colorado, was the first woman to cross the finish line with a time of 1 hour, 23 minutes and 55 seconds.

Kearns’ husband Ryan also ran the race with her and placed second among the men. They brought along their toddler for his first trip to Walt Disney World.

“It feels amazing,” Kearns said. “It’s just good feelings all around.”

In the wheelchair division, Heather Sealover from Louisiana finished first, and Nicholas McCoy from Texas was the first male finisher.

The next runDisney event is the Walt Disney Marathon Weekend on Jan. 3 through Jan. 7.

Photos: Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon 2023

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon 2023 (Nov. 5, 2023) Thousands of runners participated in the 2023 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon, which was the final course during the four-day event weekend at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Wine & Dine weekend featured a 5K, 10K and half marathon with Disney-themed medals for all who crossed the finish line. (Harrison Cooney, photographer) (Harrison Cooney/Harrison Cooney, photographer)

