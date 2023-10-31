SEE: U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Magic Kingdom, EPCOT

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney parkgoers had a magical start to their week.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flew over Walt Disney World Resort on Monday ahead of National Veterans and Military Families Month.
November honors the men and women who serve in the military and their families.
The flight demonstration team gave visitors a unique show over Magic Kingdom and EPCOT.
Read: 71 people evacuated from Disney World monorail that got a flat tire near Epcot
The Thunderbirds displayed a delta maneuver over Cinderella Castle to look like a fireworks display.
Disney has a long tradition of celebrating members of the United States military.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2023 Cox Media Group