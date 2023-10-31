SEE: U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Magic Kingdom, EPCOT

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Disney parkgoers had a magical start to their week.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flew over Walt Disney World Resort on Monday ahead of National Veterans and Military Families Month.

November honors the men and women who serve in the military and their families.

The flight demonstration team gave visitors a unique show over Magic Kingdom and EPCOT.

The Thunderbirds displayed a delta maneuver over Cinderella Castle to look like a fireworks display.

Disney has a long tradition of celebrating members of the United States military.

