Bomb threat at Ocala Walmart prompts evacuations, police say

OCALA, Fla. — Ocala police are advising residents to avoid a Walmart Supercenter after a bomb threat on Sunday.
Police said officers arrived at the Walmart on East Silver Springs Boulevard. for the call.
There is a significant amount of first responders at the scene.
Ocala police said the building is being evacuated.
Police are continuing to investigate.
OPD has responded to the Walmart Supercenter, located at 4980 E Silver Springs Blvd., due to a bomb threat. There is a significant presence of first responders. Please avoid the area. The building is being evacuated and the investigation is ongoing.— Ocala Police (@ocalapd) January 7, 2024
