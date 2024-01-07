Local

Bomb threat at Ocala Walmart prompts evacuations, police say

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

OCALA, Fla. — Ocala police are advising residents to avoid a Walmart Supercenter after a bomb threat on Sunday.

Police said officers arrived at the Walmart on East Silver Springs Boulevard. for the call.

There is a significant amount of first responders at the scene.

Ocala police said the building is being evacuated.

Police are continuing to investigate.

