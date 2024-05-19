2024 CommUNITY Rainbow Run moving to new location in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — This year’s CommUNITY Rainbow Run is moving to a new location.

The City of Orlando has announced it will relocate the annual event to Orlando City Hall Plaza.

Officials said the new location will allow them to host an even bigger celebration.

The 8th Annual CommUNITY Rainbow Run presented by @orlandohealth is moving to Orlando City Hall Plaza for an even bigger CommUNITY Celebration!

🗓️ Saturday, June 8, 2024

⏰ Festival 7 - 10:30 a.m.

This will be the first year the city is hosting the run after taking over onePULSE’s events and assets.

Net proceeds from the event will benefit a permanent memorial honoring the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

The 8th annual CommUNITY Rainbow Run kicks off at 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 8.

