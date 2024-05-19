Local

2024 CommUNITY Rainbow Run moving to new location in Orlando

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — This year’s CommUNITY Rainbow Run is moving to a new location.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The City of Orlando has announced it will relocate the annual event to Orlando City Hall Plaza.

Officials said the new location will allow them to host an even bigger celebration.

This will be the first year the city is hosting the run after taking over onePULSE’s events and assets.

READ: How new PULSE Memorial consultant plans to heal community, build memorial

Net proceeds from the event will benefit a permanent memorial honoring the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

The 8th annual CommUNITY Rainbow Run kicks off at 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 8.

Image 1 of 8

Back to the run: Wadeview Park filled with love in the 7th Annual CommUNITY Rainbow Run

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read