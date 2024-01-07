Ocala police search for wanted suspect involved in apartment complex shooting

OCALA, Fla. — Ocala police are looking for a man wanted for attempted murder after a shooting Saturday.

According to a news release, police arrived at the Berkeley Pointe Apartments around 1:30 a.m. for a shooting call.

Police said they had found a crime scene in the parking lot but did not find a victim or a suspect.

Investigators said a person with non-life-threatening injuries arrived at a hospital, and they were confirmed to be from the apartment complex.

Ocala detectives said they believe 31-year-old Kadrian Lewuan Clayton is a suspect in the shooting.

If you have information, you can call 352-369-7000 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County by calling 352-368-STOP (7867) or **TIPS. You can also submit a tip here.

If you make a tip that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

See a map of the scene below:

