Ocala police search for wanted suspect involved in apartment complex shooting

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

Ocala police search for wanted suspect involved in apartment complex shooting Kadrian Lewuan Clayton (Ocala Police Department /Ocala Police Department)

OCALA, Fla. — Ocala police are looking for a man wanted for attempted murder after a shooting Saturday.

According to a news release, police arrived at the Berkeley Pointe Apartments around 1:30 a.m. for a shooting call.

Police said they had found a crime scene in the parking lot but did not find a victim or a suspect.

Investigators said a person with non-life-threatening injuries arrived at a hospital, and they were confirmed to be from the apartment complex.

Ocala detectives said they believe 31-year-old Kadrian Lewuan Clayton is a suspect in the shooting.

If you have information, you can call 352-369-7000 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County by calling 352-368-STOP (7867) or **TIPS. You can also submit a tip here.

If you make a tip that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

See a map of the scene below:

