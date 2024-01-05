Reward for Ocala mall shooter increases to $20K

OCALA, Fla. — Nearly two weeks after a deadly shooting at the Paddack Mall in Ocala, police continue to search for the gunman, Albert Shell. Jr.

On Friday, Ocala Police announced that the reward for information on Shell Jr’s. location and arrest has increased from $15, 000 to $20,000,

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

“This criminal act committed in a crowded mall with no regard for the safety of our citizens, has affected all of us. I appreciate the FSA standing with us and offering an increased reward as we work to bring this criminal to justice,” said Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods.

The increased reward was provided by The Florida Sheriff’s Association, at the request of Sheriff Billy Woods, through their Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program.

$20K REWARD! We are still actively searching for the Paddock Mall murder suspect, Albert Shell Jr., and we need information on his location that will lead to his arrest. pic.twitter.com/Ex1JmWDZDg — Ocala Police (@ocalapd) January 5, 2024

The shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23rd as people were still Christmas shopping.

Responding officers found one shooting victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 40-year-old David Barron.

Read: Support group planned for those impacted by Paddock Mall shooting

A woman was also injured in the shooting. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Shell has a warrant out for his arrest charging him with premeditated first-degree murder, but police say they haven’t been able to find him.

Read: Supreme Court to decide whether Trump can be kept off the 2024 presidential ballot

Ocala police are asking anyone with information on Shell’s whereabouts to call them at (352) 656-6137.

Records show that Shell has a long history of run-ins with law enforcement. He has a record that includes nearly 30 court cases.

Shell has been convicted of theft, assault and battery, fleeing from police and numerous cocaine-related charges.

Read: ‘What I lived through is real:’ Former Capitol Police sergeant reflects on Jan. 6 attack

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group