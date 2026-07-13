Sound of Sunshine Chorus to compete at SingUnited International Competition

MAITLAND, Fla. — The Sound of Sunshine Chorus, a Central Florida-based women’s a cappella group, has earned the opportunity to compete at the 78th Annual SingUnited International Competition this October in Columbus, Ohio.

This marks the chorus’s ninth appearance on the international stage.

The 75-member chorus is returning to the international competition after placing second in its division at the 2024 competition in Kansas City.

SingUnited, formerly Sweet Adelines International, is recognized as one of the world’s premier organizations for women’s barbershop harmony and a cappella singing.

The Sound of Sunshine Chorus was chartered in 1977. Since then, it has served as a beacon of musical education and empowerment for women of all ages and walks of life.

The organization is committed to musical excellence and community enrichment, fostering a supportive environment where its members can grow as artists and individuals.

It embraces women of varying vocal skills and diverse backgrounds to share the joy of harmony with each other and the community.

The chorus has a history of competing on the international stage, with previous appearances in 1992, 1994, 1997, 2002, 2004, 2006 and 2011.

The road to international competition requires months of rehearsals, fundraising and dedication.

Regular rehearsals are held on Thursdays from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, located at 331 Lake Avenue in Maitland.

Additional Saturday rehearsals are scheduled for Aug. 8, Sept. 12 and Oct. 3. The chorus is on summer break during July.

The Sound of Sunshine Chorus will perform at the 78th Annual SingUnited International Competition in Columbus, Ohio, in October.

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