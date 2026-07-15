New Smyrna Beach considers new fire service fee amid tax loss fears

NEW SNYRBA BEACH, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach City leaders are considering a new fee for fire service to prepare for the potential loss of millions of dollars in property tax revenue.

If the proposed statewide constitutional amendment is approved by voters in November, the city said it will lose about $4.5 million in property tax revenue.

The proposal would require homeowners to pay 100 dollars per year, with a 25 percent annual increase through 2030.

Residents tell us that while they’re willing to pay for necessary services to ensure first responders have what they need, they feel the increases shouldn’t be set in stone.

“I understand being proactive makes some sense, but you’re trying to predict something you don’t know,” said Quentin Tse.

“I mean, how do they come up with 25 percent, and you compound it, it’s like compound interest, 25 percent on 100 is 25 dollars, on 125 dollars is a lot more, and then boom boom boom, next thing you know, you’re up to a lot of money,” said Jim Naylor.

The city estimates the increase would generate about 2.5 million in the first year and about 10.2 million by 2030. Residents we spoke with want a clearer breakdown of how their property taxes currently cover essential services before a new fee is added.

“Given what we’ve found in the various municipalities and counties in the state of Florida, I have issues. I want to know how the money is spent,” said Tse.

“I mean, what is it really costing now? Is it 100 dollars per household per year? Is it 200? I don’t think the proper due diligence was probably done,” said Naylor.

The city said an official decision has to be made by September 15th. There’s a budget meeting on Thursday at 9 am at City Hall.

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