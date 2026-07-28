Daytona Beach homicide suspect dies after fleeing Titusville police, crashing into pond

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A man wanted in connection with a homicide in Daytona Beach died Monday evening after fleeing Titusville police and crashing his vehicle into a pond, according to investigators.

Daytona Beach police identified the suspect as Robert Reyes Jr.

The investigation began shortly after 6 p.m. Monday when Daytona Beach police responded to a home on Reena Drive following reports of a shooting.

Officers said they found a woman dead inside the residence.

Investigators said Reyes was wanted in connection with the homicide.

Just after 7 p.m., Titusville’s Flock license plate reader camera system detected the suspect’s vehicle entering the city and automatically alerted law enforcement.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but police said Reyes fled.

The pursuit ended when his vehicle crashed into a pond near Sandpoint Park.

Authorities said Reyes died after the crash.

Titusville Interim Police Chief John Lau said no Titusville officers were injured during the incident, and none of the officers fired their weapons.

Daytona Beach police continue to investigate the homicide. Titusville police are assisting with the investigation into the pursuit and crash.

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