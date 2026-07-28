Beverly Shores Elementary unveils $35M renovation following official ribbon-cutting

LEESBURG, Fla. — Lake County Schools will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday to officially open the renovated Beverly Shores Elementary School campus.

The $35 million project included renovations to the school’s media center, cafeteria and front wing. Three other wings dating to the 1960s and the school’s portable classrooms were demolished.

The renovated front wing will house prekindergarten, first-grade and second-grade students. The remaining students will attend classes in a larger building on campus.

“The buildings are colorful and fun,” Principal Cindy Christidis said. “I’m excited for the kids to come and see it.”

A courtyard between the two buildings includes a stage where the school can host outdoor performances by its theater group, choir and steel drum band. The fine arts-focused school also added a basketball court, soccer field, baseball field and two shaded playgrounds.

“There will be lots of fun things to do outside,” Christidis said. “There’s plenty of room for students to run and play.”

The project also expanded the parking area and added an improved wraparound drop-off and pickup area intended to reduce the number of vehicles on nearby roads.

The renovation was funded primarily through a 1-cent infrastructure sales tax shared with Lake County and its municipalities. Funding also came from a local property tax levy and impact fees on new housing.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday at the school, located at 1108 Griffin Road in Leesburg. Lake County Schools Superintendent Diane Kornegay and Leesburg Mayor Allyson Berry are expected to attend.

Families can tour the renovated campus during Meet the Teacher Day from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 6.

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