178 arrests made in Florida human trafficking crackdown during World Cup

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — State officials say a major human trafficking crackdown conducted during the World Cup resulted in 178 arrests across Miami-Dade County.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office said the effort involved tripling the agency’s normal level of undercover operations in the weeks leading up to and during the tournament.

Investigators conducted four operations each week across the county, completing a total of 28 operations as part of the initiative.

Officials said the operations also helped identify 17 suspected victims of human trafficking.

Those cases remain under investigation as authorities continue working to provide support and gather additional information.

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