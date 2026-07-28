Students could face new limits on riding e-bikes and e-scooters to Orange County schools

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County School Board is expected to vote Tuesday on a proposed policy that would limit who can bring e-bikes and e-scooters onto school campuses.

Under the plan, only students with a valid driver’s license would be allowed to ride e-bikes or e-scooters to school.

The proposed rules would also ban the devices entirely on elementary and middle school campuses.

District officials are expected to discuss the policy during Tuesday’s school board meeting, which begins at 5 p.m.

Watch Eyewitness News at 5 and 6 for the latest information on the board’s decision.

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