Seminole County Schools to cut 300 jobs amid budget challenges

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County School District is cutting about 300 jobs as part of an effort to balance its budget, district leaders announced during the annual “State of the Schools” address.

School officials said the district is facing financial pressure as more students are choosing charter and private schools, which affects the funding available to the public school system.

The job reductions are part of a broader plan to address those budget challenges and maintain the district’s financial stability.

Officials did not announce any plans to close schools as a result of the cuts.

District leaders said the changes come as they work to adjust to shifting enrollment trends while continuing to provide services for students across Seminole County.

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