Jacksonville man gets five years in prison for bank fraud conspiracy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for participating in a bank fraud conspiracy and failing to appear for his original sentencing hearing.

U.S. District Judge Wendy Berger sentenced 30-year-old McKenzie Phillip Storm Scott to three years and six months for the bank fraud conspiracy. He received an additional year and six months for failing to appear, with the sentences to be served consecutively.

According to court documents, Scott and others stole checks from the U.S. mail, changed the payees and payment amounts and used them to create counterfeit checks.

Prosecutors said the checks were deposited into accomplices’ bank accounts before participants withdrew as much money as possible in cash.

The scheme was intended to cause approximately $526,000 in losses, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Scott obtained $21,097.49, which he was ordered to forfeit.

Scott was scheduled to be sentenced in the fraud case on Feb. 7, 2025, but failed to appear. Authorities later located him in Las Vegas and arrested him on Dec. 2, 2025.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Secret Service and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

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