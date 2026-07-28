SPCA Florida receives $4,000 grant from Greater Good Charities and Hartz

LAKELAND, Fla. — SPCA Florida has received a $4,000 grant from Greater Good Charities and Hartz to support its Adoption Center.

The grant follows SPCA Florida’s participation in the Hartz Day Out Initiative, a partnership between Hartz and Greater Good Charities designed to encourage more outings with shelter dogs.

As part of the initiative, SPCA Florida waived fees for its Doggie Date Program throughout June to make the outings more accessible and increase community participation.

The program allows people to take shelter dogs on daylong outings that can include walks, cuddle sessions or other activities. SPCA Florida said the excursions give dogs a break from kennel life, help them develop social skills and allow potential adopters to learn more about them.

Founded in 1979, SPCA Florida operates an animal medical center and adoption center. The organization expects to provide medical services for 20,000 dogs and cats and direct care for 4,000 animals this year.

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