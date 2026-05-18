Dog-friendly BarkHaven adds new food options for human guests in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — BarkHaven is adding new menu items for human guests while continuing to offer its dog-friendly dining experience in Orlando.

The dog-friendly restaurant and sports bar announced a new lineup of food options, including cheeseburger quesadillas, cheeseburger pizza, grilled cheese, patty melts, loaded chips, Cobb salad, protein bowls and hummus with chips.

BarkHaven said dogs can still enjoy items from the restaurant’s dedicated dog menu.

“At BarkHaven, bringing your dog along has always been part of the experience, but now, the food is giving guests even more reason to stay,” Manager Chase Bowden said.

Bowden said the restaurant is also working to highlight its food, drinks and sports bar offerings.

BarkHaven is also launching a new social media video series called “Bites and Bevs,” which will spotlight different food and drink menu items each week.

The restaurant’s May events lineup includes a dog dance party with a live DJ on the dog run, trivia, Dog Walk Club, Singles Night, Agility Day and Dog Rave.

BarkHaven also has 18 large TVs and indoor games for sports viewing and entertainment.

The restaurant is located at 724 Brookhaven Drive, between Ivanhoe Village and Mills 50.

BarkHaven’s regular hours are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

More information about memberships, day passes, menus and events is available through BarkHaven.

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