Lockdown lifted after BB gun found at Ocala High School

OCALA, Fla. — Ocala’s West Port High School was placed on a brief “code red” Monday morning after a student reported seeing a gun on campus, according to school officials.

Ocala Police and the Marion County Sheriff Office responded to the incident.

Once on campus, law enforcement said they detained four students. One of the students had a BB gun.

Kevin Christian, MCPS Director of Public Relations told Eyewitness News “the school entered a brief Code Red lockdown for less than 10 minutes”.

Ocala PD tells Eyewitness News “there are no injuries and no one was in danger”.

Ocala PD also said the investigation is ongoing.

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