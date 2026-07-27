Free dinosaur exhibit brings 20-foot T. rex to Mount Dora library

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A free dinosaur exhibit is giving visitors to Mount Dora’s W.T. Bland Public Library an opportunity to step into the prehistoric past.

The exhibit features a 20-foot-long Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton, a half-scale recreation of one of history’s most recognizable predators.

An adult T. rex could grow to between 40 and 42 feet long, according to information accompanying the exhibit.

Visitors can also see a juvenile T. rex model, an in-flight pterosaur and a 6-foot fossil dig panel that simulates a paleontological discovery.

A giant dinosaur egg provides a prehistoric photo opportunity. Free dinosaur-themed bookmarks and educational materials explaining the science behind the exhibit are also available.

“The dinosaur exhibit offers a fun and educational experience that encourages curiosity, learning and discovery,” Library Director Cathy Lunday said. “Whether you’re a lifelong dinosaur enthusiast or introducing young explorers to prehistoric life for the first time, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

The library will also host “All About T. rex,” a special presentation led by paleontologist Jimmy Waldron of Dinosaurs Will Always Be Awesome.

The program will explore what T. rex ate, how it hunted and how other dinosaurs defended themselves. Waldron will also discuss recent paleontological research.

The presentation is designed for adults and children ages 8 and older. Attendees will receive door-prize tickets for newly published dinosaur books.

The exhibit was made possible by the Friends of the Library.

WHAT TO KNOW

What: Free dinosaur exhibit

Where: W.T. Bland Public Library in Mount Dora

Exhibit dates: Through Aug. 31

Special presentation: “All About T. rex”

When: Saturday, Aug. 29, at 2 p.m.

Admission: Free

The exhibit is open during regular library hours. Reservations are not required.

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