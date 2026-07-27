Port Canaveral launches new bi-monthly container service to Mexico

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Port Canaveral is launching a new bi-monthly container service linking Central Florida with markets in Mexico and the U.S. Northeast, in partnership with Green Tide Logistics and GT USA.

The service began earlier this month with its first ship delivery of electronics and food products. Each visit is expected to bring up to 120 containers, including fresh produce and refrigerated goods.

Port officials say the new route will boost trade, strengthen supply chains and could expand if demand grows.

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