New Smyrna Beach police and fire departments to hold active assailant training

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — The New Smyrna Beach Police Department and New Smyrna Beach Fire Department will conduct Active Assailant Response training at New Smyrna Beach Middle School tomorrow, July 28 and Wednesday, July 30.

Scenario-based training is all about helping first responders work better together! It’s a practical way to boost coordination, communication, and response skills during critical incidents.

This hands-on experience really prepares emergency teams to handle high-stress situations with confidence.

During training, residents and nearby businesses might notice more police, firefighters, emergency vehicles, and general training activity near the school. The New Smyrna Beach Police and Fire Departments stress this is just a training exercise and not a threat to the community.

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