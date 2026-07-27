Creative City Project seeks $22.5 million from Orange County for IMMERSE

ORLANDO, Fla. — Creative City Project is seeking a $22.5 million investment from Orange County to expand its signature IMMERSE arts festival over the next decade.

The organization is scheduled to present its proposal to the county’s Tourist Development Tax Citizen Advisory Task Force on Wednesday, July 29.

Creative City Project said the funding would support IMMERSE’s long-term growth and help establish the festival as a nationally recognized cultural destination.

The organization said an expanded festival could attract more visitors, support local artists and businesses and strengthen downtown Orlando’s tourism economy.

The proposal must still move through Orange County’s review process. Tourist development tax revenue is generated primarily through taxes on short-term lodging and is commonly used to support tourism-related projects and facilities.

The organization announced the proposal while unveiling additions to its leadership team and board of directors.

Creative City Project named Joshua Mora its new director of strategic partnerships.

Mora is the founder and CEO of Sugarbridge Consulting. His previous work includes developing partnerships involving sports, higher education, media and nonprofit organizations.

In his new role, Mora will build relationships with corporate, philanthropic, educational, civic and community partners supporting IMMERSE and Creative City Project’s year-round programming.

“Joshua has a remarkable ability to see opportunities where others see obstacles,” Creative City Project founder and Artistic Director Cole NeSmith said. “He understands that the strongest partnerships are built on shared purpose.”

The organization also welcomed three members who joined its board of directors in April:

• Sheena Fowler, vice president of innovation at the Orlando Economic Partnership

Sheena Fowler

• Christopher Beauchemin, co-founder of Assemblage

Chris Beauchemi

• Dominique Greco, founder of the Orlando Hospitality Alliance and Orlando’s former “night mayor”

Dominique Greco

Creative City Project began in 2012 with artists performing on street corners and in plazas throughout downtown Orlando. The event was renamed IMMERSE in 2017.

The organization produces immersive arts experiences and other programming designed to support Central Florida artists and increase Orlando’s recognition as an arts and cultural destination.

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