Two USF doctoral students missing in Tampa, police ask for public help

TAMPA, Fla. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating two University of South Florida doctoral students who were last seen in the Tampa area on April 16, 2026.

The missing students are Zamil Limon, 27, and Nahida S. Bristy, 27, according to the University of South Florida Police Department and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials state that Limon, a doctoral student studying geography, environmental science, and policy, was last seen around 9 a.m. at his home on Avalon Heights Boulevard in Tampa. Since then, there have been no sightings or contact, as reported by HCSO.

Bristy, a chemical engineering doctoral student, was last seen around 10 a.m. the same day at the NES Building on the USF Tampa campus, according to USFPD.

On April 17, a family friend contacted USF police after not being able to reach either student. Missing person reports were filed, and both students were added to state and national missing persons databases.

Police said there is currently no confirmed contact with either student following their last known sightings.

Detectives with USFPD and HCSO are actively investigating and asking anyone with information about either Limon or Bristy’s whereabouts to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the University of South Florida Police Department at (813) 974-2628.

Officials said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

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