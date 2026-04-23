Comcast’s revenue soars 24% as Universal Epic Universe draws crowds

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new quarterly financial report indicates that the opening of Epic Universe last summer contributed to an increase in Comcast’s revenue.

Comcast Corporation is excited to share that the opening of Universal Epic Universe in May 2025 has truly boosted revenue growth for its Theme Parks division.

Their recent Q1 2026 financial report shows that enthusiastic consumer demand continues to drive strong attendance and increased spending per visitor across the Orlando resort complex.

The report states that the high demand for the new theme park led to a 24 percent increase in revenue during the first quarter.

Overall, theme parks, including Universal Orlando, generated $2.44 billion between January and March.

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