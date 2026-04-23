Groveland homicide: Elderly man arrested in wife’s violent death, police say

GROVELAND, Fla. — Groveland Police Department reports that an 82-year-old Groveland man faces a first-degree premeditated murder charge after his wife, Evelyn Di Fraia, was found deceased from blunt force trauma to the head in their home on April 19.

The couple’s daughter requested a well-being check after not hearing from her parents for several days. According to a report obtained by Channel 9, the man was found at the scene with self-inflicted injuries and a hammer near the victim.

The couple’s daughter and son-in-law stated that they had frequent, verbally abusive arguments and that the wife had recently been in and out of the hospital with declining health.

Law enforcement confirms that the investigation is ongoing, pending final autopsy results and further forensic analysis.

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