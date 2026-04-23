Gunman at large after person shot near Apopka, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County responded after a person was shot on Thursday.

The shooting happened 9:30 a.m. on East 13th Street near Apopka.

Several deputies responded to the incident and have blocked off 13th Street from South Highland to Old Apopka Road.

Deputies told Channel 9 that a man in his 50s was shot and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The gunman who shot the victim is at large and is a “known suspect,” deputies said.

Channel 9 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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