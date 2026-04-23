Governor DeSantis announces new college savings initiative for Florida families

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced a new partnership between the state’s Voluntary Prekindergarten (VPK) program and Florida Prepaid.

At a press conference at Toho High School in Kissimmee on April 23, Governor Ron DeSantis discussed higher education affordability, expanding college savings programs, and managing the state’s finances.

This partnership promotes early college savings, encouraging parents to start when their children enter preschool. It enables families to open a 529 college savings account simultaneously with their child’s Voluntary Prekindergarten enrollment.

He, along with Commissioner of Education Anastasios Kamoutsas, also discussed larger state issues such as NIL reform, medical marijuana, and property taxes during the Q&A.

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