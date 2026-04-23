Orange County libraries offering business help, cooking classes and live performances

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Library System will feature business workshops, cultural programs and community events throughout May as part of National Small Business Month and Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Library officials said entrepreneurs and professionals can take advantage of business-focused programs including QuickBooks classes, grant funding resources, creative workshops and one-on-one help using digital tools and research materials.

Programs include Intro to Foundation Center and Grant Resources on May 9 at Orlando Public Library, Creative Skills Bootcamp on May 3 and Creative Resources for Self-Starters on May 7.

The system will also mark Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with food, art and cultural programming for all ages.

Featured events include Tea Time at South Trail on May 7, an online Chinese calligraphy class with artist Jojo Liu on May 12, Korean soy sauce noodle making for children at Hiawassee Branch on May 13, a virtual chicken pho cooking class on May 26 and a Kung Fu performance by performers from Wah Lum Kung Fu Temple on May 16 at Orlando Public Library.

Additional general events scheduled across library branches include line dancing for seniors, audio recording workshops, container gardening, knitting instruction, an adult spelling bee, photography organization classes and a no-pressure book club.

Youth programming in May includes STEAM workshops, teen personal finance classes, toddler story sessions at Harry P. Leu Gardens, chess clubs, Minecraft coding sessions, Excel budgeting lessons and art activities inspired by Henri Matisse.

Library officials said all programs are free, though many require registration.

More information is available through the Orange County Library System website.

GENERAL EVENTS

Weird & Wonderful Florida: Summer Travel with a Twist

Orlando Public Library • Sun., May 3 • 3:30 p.m.

Get an introduction to hidden gems quirky landmarks and lesser-known destinations. Registration required.

https://attend.ocls.org/event/15989062

Line Dancing for Seniors

Fairview Shores • Friday, May 1 • 3 p.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/15867806

Chickasaw • Mondays, May 4 and 18 • 11 a.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/16003750

A fun beginner line dance class, great for memory, coordination, and balance. No partner required. Wear comfortable shoes and a smile. Recommended for ages 18 and up. Registration required.

Intro to Audio Recording: Start Making Sound

Southeast • Thursday, May 7 • 5:30 p.m.

A hands-on, beginner-friendly 1-hour session that shows how sound travels from your voice or instrument to your computer. Learn about microphones, interfaces, and recording software while making your first simple track.

https://attend.ocls.org/event/15641427

Container Gardening

Hiawassee • Mon., May 11 • 4 p.m.

Fleet Farming offers tips for those with limited space or a love of creative planting. Registration required.

https://attend.ocls.org/event/15620631

Block-by-Block: A Skill-building Knit-a-long – Seersucker

Winter Garden • Thursday, May 14 • 3 p.m.

Build knitting skills 1 square at a time. Come for one or all and create beautiful squares, perfect for a sampler blanket. Students must bring tools & yarn.

https://attend.ocls.org/event/16134579

Their Eyes Were Watching God: The Legacy of Zora Neale Hurston

Eatonville • Sat., May 16 • 1 p.m.

Join us for a panel discussion on Hurston’s best-known work, featuring guest panelists Rae Chesney, Aòyfémi Demps and Dr. N.Y. Nathiri as they explore key themes of this Harlem Renaissance classic. Free book available for registrants at Eatonville Branch. Presented in partnership with Orlando Shakespeare Theater and UCF. Supported in part by the National Endowment of the Arts. Registration required.

https://attend.ocls.org/event/16039587

Adult Spelling Bee

West Oaks • Sat., May 16 • 2 p.m.

Test your spelling skills at this afternoon of friendly competition. Ages 18 and up. Registration required.

https://attend.ocls.org/event/15962547

iPad – Organize & Edit Photos

Alafaya • Wednesday, May 20 • noon

Make finding your photos easy with your iPad. Learn to organize photos into albums, moments and collections. Edit photos with filters and exposure tools to enhance your images.

https://attend.ocls.org/event/15957675

Joy of Reading: A No-pressure Book Club

Southwest • Thursday, May 28 • 2 p.m.

All book lovers welcome! Join us to chat about what you’re reading. No assigned book to read. A fun and engaging social book club. Registration required.

https://attend.ocls.org/event/15952342

Time Management for Writers

Virtual • Thu., May 28 • 7 p.m.

Writing time often suffers when other responsibilities demand our attention. Author and editor Alli Martin will discuss making the most of your writing time and managing your productivity. Registration required.

https://attend.ocls.org/event/15746542

YOUTH EVENTS

STEAM Junior: Money Science

Hiawassee • Fri., May 1 • 4:30 p.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/15905446

South Trail • Wed., May 20 • 4:30 p.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/15899730

Junior scientists will explore STEAM concepts to expand their minds and explore the world around them. Registration required.

Next Steps for Teens: Personal Finance

South Trail • Saturday, May 2 • 3 p.m.

Learn the basics of money management skills, along with practical tips and resources to support your goals. Recommended for ages 13-18. Registration required.

https://attend.ocls.org/event/15895463

Toddler Tales at Harry P. Leu Gardens

Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave., Orlando, FL 32803 • Mon., May 4 • 10:20 a.m.

Through movement, storytelling and songs, toddlers build early literacy, listening and verbal skills while developing motor coordination and discovering the joy of books. Ages 18–36 months.

https://attend.ocls.org/event/15272835

Teen Chess League

Chickasaw • Mondays, May 4 and 18 • 7 p.m.

Hang out, make new friends, and play games of chess in a laid-back setting. Recommended for ages 13-18.

https://attend.ocls.org/event/16009948

Code with Minecraft: Voyage Aquatic

Winter Garden • Saturday, May 9 • 2:30 p.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/16193722

Fairview Shores • Tue., May 12 • 4:45 p.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/15948225

Orlando Public Library • Wed., May 13 • 5 p.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/15903850

Alafaya • Fri., May 29 • 4 p.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/15957713

Use code to help Alex and Steve explore the high seas. Ages 6–12. Registration required.

Budgeting With Excel

Orlando Public Library • Mon., May 11 • 4 p.m.

Learn how to crunch numbers in Excel and discover the tools to build your own budget like a pro. Ages 6–12. Registration required.

https://attend.ocls.org/event/15901549

Preschool Artists: Henri Matisse

Alafaya • Tuesday, May 19 • 11 a.m.

Let your imagination and little hands run wild with color and textures to create a masterpiece inspired by artists throughout history! Recommended for ages 3–5. Registration required.

https://attend.ocls.org/event/15899439

What’s Bugging You?

Washington Park • Thu., May 21 • 3 p.m.

Learn all about creepy, crawly critters with stories, games and activities. Registration required.

https://attend.ocls.org/event/15970396

Family Fun: Summer Ready Creations!

Eatonville • Tuesday, May 26 • 4 p.m.

Get ready for summer with fun, hands-on crafting! Join us to create creative and useful projects perfect for sunny days and outdoor adventures. This program is recommended for families.

https://attend.ocls.org/event/15949991

The Joy of Failure

Winter Garden • Mon., May 18 • 4:30 p.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/15786125

Southeast • Fri., May 29 • 4 p.m. - https://attend.ocls.org/event/16025161

Learn how mistakes and failures can lead to massive success if you just “keep a’goin’!” Create your own failure turned masterpiece. Recommended for ages 6-12 years.

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