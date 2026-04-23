91 Florida animal shelters reached no-kill status in 2025, report says

ORLANDO, Fla. — New data from Best Friends Animal Society shows most animal shelters across Florida continued improving pet survival rates in 2025, with 91 of the state’s 135 shelters reaching no-kill status.

The nonprofit said about 85% of pets entering Florida shelters were saved last year, including 86% of dogs and 85% of cats.

The report found shelters statewide took in about 283,000 pets during the year, while roughly 20,000 animals died in shelters — a number that held steady compared with 2024 despite increased intake.

Best Friends defines no-kill status as a shelter saving at least 90% of animals that enter its care.

The group said Florida continues to make progress but remains among the states with some of the highest numbers of dogs and cats still needing placement.

According to the report, Florida could reach statewide no-kill status if one out of every 450 households chose adoption instead of buying a pet from a breeder or pet store.

The organization said adoption, fostering and volunteer support remain key to improving outcomes for shelters across the state.

Nationally, the report found the shelter save rate reached 82.5%, with 68% of shelters across the country now classified as no-kill.

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