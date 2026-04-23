Florida Poly names veteran Lakeland coach as inaugural cross-country leader

LAKELAND, Fla. — Florida Polytechnic University has named Stephanie Bylander as the inaugural head coach for its men’s and women’s cross-country teams as the university prepares to launch athletics this fall.

Bylander joins Florida Poly after 11 years at Florida Southern College, where she spent eight seasons leading the women’s cross-country and track programs.

University officials said her hiring marks a major step as Florida Poly builds out its new athletics department, which will also debut baseball, softball, soccer and basketball programs.

“I’m leaving a very successful program at Florida Southern, where we’re on a streak of setting school records, and I wouldn’t leave that if I didn’t completely believe in where this program can go,” Bylander said in a statement.

Bylander competed collegiately at Adams State University, where she earned 10 All-American honors in cross country and track while studying exercise science.

Florida Poly athletic director Derek Lower said Bylander has already helped secure the program’s first commitment and is connecting with incoming recruits.

“We’re super enthusiastic about Stephanie being here as one of our first coaches,” Lower said. “She brings an incredible level of expertise and knowledge.”

Bylander said the chance to help build a program from scratch appealed to her, especially at a university focused on STEM education.

“Our new athletes are going to be pioneers for us,” she said. “They now have a chance that didn’t really exist before, allowing them to study engineering without giving up running.”

Florida Poly officials said the new athletics program is designed to give students an opportunity to compete while pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering and math.

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