Flags in Florida at half-staff Friday to honor Hulk Hogan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Friday has been declared “Hulk Hogan Day” in Florida. As such, Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered state and U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the legendary wrestler.

Hogan, who was born Terry Gene Bollea, died of a heart attack last week at age 71.

Hogan lived in Florida most of his life. His final residence was in Clearwater.

In a press release, DeSantis said, “His larger-than-life personality will be missed, as the ‘Hulkster’ was an icon for many who grew up in the 80s and 90s as well as today. He was a true Floridian through and through.”

