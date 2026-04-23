Video recovered from body camera that stopped bullet, saved Volusia deputy’s life

DELTONA, Fla. — The Volusia Sheriff’s Office released a new video Thursday showing the moment a deputy was shot in the line of duty.

Volusia County Deputy Jose Rivera was shot last month while responding to a home in Deltona.

Officials said he survived the shooting because one of the bullets hit his body camera.

Rivera was also shot in the leg and shoulder.

The sheriff’s office said it was able to recover the video from the famed body camera that stop the bullet that saved Rivera’s life.

The video shows Rivera and another deputy responded to the home before it is later struck will a bullet and goes dark as Rivera runs.

Investigators said Luis Diaz Polanco is seen in the video shooting Rivera.

Polanco remains in custody after his arrest and Rivera continues to recover at home.

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