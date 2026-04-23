Eskamani supports Orlando Dreamers push for MLB team

ORLANDO, Fla. — Anna Eskamani is publicly backing the Orlando Dreamers as the group continues its campaign to bring a Major League Baseball team to Central Florida.

Eskamani said Thursday she supports the group’s effort to attract an MLB franchise to Orange County, calling it a project that could create opportunity if handled responsibly.

“The Orlando Dreamers have my full support in their efforts to bring Major League Baseball to our community,” Eskamani said in a statement. “If done right, this can create real opportunities for our residents that are fiscally responsible and bring people together in a way that reflects the spirit and growth of Orlando.”

The Orlando Dreamers have proposed a domed stadium near SeaWorld Orlando and the Orange County Convention Center as part of their long-running push to land a franchise.

The group says Orlando is now the nation’s largest television market without a Major League Baseball team and points to continued population growth and tourism as reasons the region could support a franchise.

Barry Larkin, who serves as an ambassador for the project, said local political support strengthens the effort.

The group recently added new branding and signage outside its downtown Orlando headquarters as part of its public campaign.

Major League Baseball has not announced expansion plans involving Orlando, and no franchise relocation to the region has been confirmed.

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