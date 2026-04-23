Drawn to Life at Disney Springs offering $25 kids tickets this summer

ORLANDO, Fla. — Drawn to Life at Disney Springs is offering $25 children’s tickets this summer when purchased with a full-price adult ticket.

The seasonal offer is part of Walt Disney World’s summer promotion and applies to children ages 2 through 12.

Discounted tickets go on sale April 23 and can be used for performances scheduled from May 27 through Sept. 20.

The show, created by Cirque du Soleil and The Walt Disney Company, combines acrobatics, animation and live performance in a story centered on the bond between a father and daughter.

Organizers said the production draws from more than 100 years of Disney animation and includes original music, choreography and animation created specifically for the show.

The offer allows one discounted child ticket with each full-price adult ticket and is available online or at the Disney Springs box office, subject to availability and blackout dates.

Officials said up to nine discounted child tickets may be purchased per transaction.

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