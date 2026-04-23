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Bikefest 2026 ready to roar into Leesburg

The annual event runs April 24-26

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
Leesburg Bikefest 2026 Leesburg Bikefest 2026 runs April 24-26. (City of Leesburg)
By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

LEESBURG, Fla. — Bikefest 2026 is about to roll into Leesburg with all of its annual excitement.

The free, 3-day event kicks off Friday and will bring the roar of motorcycles, music, and much more to the city’s historic downtown.

FILE IMAGE: Leesburg Bikefest 2023 (Nick Papantonis)

Organizers said plenty of vendors will be lining Main Street and beyond, and a variety of performances — including live action stunt shows — are planned from Friday through Sunday.

FILE IMAGE: Leesburg Bikefest

Musical headliners for this year’s Bikefest include:

  • Lita Ford - Friday night (4/24)
  • Everclear - Saturday night (4/25)
  • Sister Hazel -Sunday night (4/26)

For full details on activities and schedules for Leesburg Bikefest 2026, click HERE.

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