Bikefest 2026 ready to roar into Leesburg

LEESBURG, Fla. — Bikefest 2026 is about to roll into Leesburg with all of its annual excitement.
The free, 3-day event kicks off Friday and will bring the roar of motorcycles, music, and much more to the city’s historic downtown.
Organizers said plenty of vendors will be lining Main Street and beyond, and a variety of performances — including live action stunt shows — are planned from Friday through Sunday.
Musical headliners for this year’s Bikefest include:
- Lita Ford - Friday night (4/24)
- Everclear - Saturday night (4/25)
- Sister Hazel -Sunday night (4/26)
For full details on activities and schedules for Leesburg Bikefest 2026, click HERE.
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