Court rules Alligator Alcatraz can remain open

EVERGLADES, Fla. — The immigration detention center known as Alligator Alcatraz will remain open following a federal appeals court ruling.

The court blocked a judge’s order to wind down operations at the facility.

The original ruling said the construction of the facility did not comply with environmental law.

The South Florida Detention Facility is an immigration detention center in the Florida Everglades

It opened in July 2025 and is located at a former airfield in a remote wetland area.

The facility is run by the Florida Division of Emergency Management in partnership with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

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